Esteban Gonzales scored Tivy’s only goal Friday night at Antler Stadium.
Tivy lost 2-1 in a tight district soccer battle on the field.
Tivy had opportunities to win late in the game and attacked the goal several times falling just short of the mark.
“It was a tough game,” Tivy Coach Reece Zunker said. “At the end of the game, they played hard and showed fight.”
The game was physical and referees had to settle both teams down at times.
Despite the loss, Coach Zunker was proud of his team and the way they fought, especially at the end of the game.
“We will keep swinging the hammer,” Zunker said. “The kids are trusting the process.”
UP NEXT
Tivy travels to New Braunfels to face Canyon Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7:15 p.m.
