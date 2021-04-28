Tickets for the 13th annual Daddy and Daughter Sweetheart Dance will go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, May 3.
“We were disheartened when we had to postpone this popular event due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Rosa Ledesma, Kerrville Parks and Recreation specialist. “We are excited to be able to still hold this event and keep the tradition running for many fathers and daughters in our community.”
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
“Dads, get ready to spend a special evening with your daughter as this adorable event will include dancing with music by a disc jockey, a complimentary keepsake photo and light refreshments,” a spokesman for the city of Kerrville said in a press release.
Tickets can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway or online under the Parks and Recreation Department section at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
“Hurry, as ticket sales are limited and this event sells out every year,” the city spokesman said.
Ticket prices have been reduced this year to $40 per couple and $15 for extra daughters, as there will be no formal meal, just refreshments.
Additional daughter discounts are not available online, but they can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office. Tickets will not be available at the door; all tickets must be purchased in advance. Full refunds will not be offered for any reason.
“For the third year, we are offering the opportunity to reserve a table at the event,” the spokesman said in the press release. “You can reserve a table of eight at an additional cost per table. Individual seats cannot be reserved.”
Tables can be reserved through the Parks and Recreation Department office. Seating is otherwise on a first-come, first-served basis.
For details contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
