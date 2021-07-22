Peterson Health reported 16 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and there were 10 new cases of the virus confirmed from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The 16 admissions were the most at the hospital since Feb. 1, according to a Thursday email from Cory Edmondson, Peterson Health CEO.
"It’s concerning, especially knowing that San Antonio has experienced 170% plus since July 1st in their admissions," Edmondson wrote.
Fifteen people were hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, which Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas also noted was the highest number of hospitalizations Kerr County has seen at PRMC since Feb. 1.
The regional hospitalization rate has still been less than what would allow county judges in the area to impose occupancy restrictions on businesses, Thomas confirmed. The regional rate must be 15% for seven consecutive days. This rate was 4.6% as of Tuesday, Thomas reported.
“This represents 368 COVID patients for the (Alamo Area Council of Governments) region and a percentage we have not seen since April 29, 2021, when we were at 4.4%,” Thomas wrote in the email.
Thomas said hospitals in the Alamo Area Council of Governments region, which includes PRCM, “are reporting that most of the new hospitalizations involve unvaccinated people.” Thomas offered the following information regarding vaccines:
- Number of vaccines allotted: 20,100
- Vaccines administered: 38,275
- People vaccinated with one dose: 21,412
- People fully vaccinated: 18,739
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 93 Kerr County residents died from the virus, 4,544 have recovered from it, and there are 63 active infections as of Wednesday.
