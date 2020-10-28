A 45-year-old Ingram man was sentenced to six years in prison for repeatedly defying the state’s sex offender registration laws.
During an Oct. 22 hearing with Judge Albert D. Pattillo III, Gary Wilburn Dean Jr. pleaded guilty to twice violating sex offender registration law last year. At the time of his offenses — he created two online dating profiles without notifying the sheriff’s office — Dean was, and is still, on parole, having been sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 for violating sex offender registration law twice in 2015 and possessing 1-4 grams of methamphetamine in 2014.
Dean must register as a sex offender because he had sex with a girl younger than 14 twice when he was 26 years old. Due to the nature of the circumstances in that case, he’d been allowed to avoid two felony convictions provided he completed probation. He was convicted of the felonies — aggravated sexual assault of a child — in 2009 after violating probation, but his convictions were reversed by judge’s order in 2010 and his original probation reinstated, according to court records.
Dean was in the county jail as of Oct. 28 pending transfer to the Texas Department of Corrections.
