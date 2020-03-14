A county about an hour and a half east of Kerrville has reported its first presumptive case of the coronavirus.
The patient is believed to have been exposed to the virus during recent travels to multiple cities along the West Coast of the U.S., according to a press release issued today by Hays County. The patient was admitted to a hospital in Hays County and was released this morning to self-quarantine at home until the fever is absent for 48 hours.
Hays County, less than 80 miles from Kerrville, includes an area just south of Travis County along the I-35 corridor and portions of the Hill Country well west of the interstate.
"At no time did they (the patient) expose any Hays County residents to this disease," states the county's release. "The Hays County Local Health Department is working with the Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to notify the passengers that were potentially exposed while on the plane with the patient."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.