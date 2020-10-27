The Comfort Deer lost their third-place tiebreaker match to Lago Vista in five sets Monday night.
The two teams met at a neutral site in Llano to decide who placed third in District 25-3A.
Comfort lost the match 3-2 by the score of 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25 and 11-15.
Comfort took the first two sets before falling in the final three sets.
Lago Vista will be the third seed out of 25-3A and Comfort will be the fourth seed out of the district.
The Ingram Lady Warriors are the first seed.
Comfort Coach Norma Viera said, "We played well last night going into the playoffs but we are struggling a little without our libero."
Coach Viera is referring to the loss of Seigel Fritze who suffered a terrible arm injury against Llano in district play Oct. 20th.
Even though Fritze is out for the season, she is hopeful that she will make a full recovery.
"My libero had surgery last week and had to have pins and screws put in, but hopefully she will make a full recovery," Coach Viera said.
Against Lago Vista, Molly Hamilton had 35 assists, three aces and 21 digs for the Deer.
Meghan Davis led the team in kills with 10.
Davis also had 18 digs and one block.
Comfort will face Universal City Randolph on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Randolph High School.
Randolph was the District Champion in 26-3A and is currently ranked #21 in the state.
