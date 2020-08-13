A transient accused of murdering another homeless man last summer has a jury trial slated for Oct. 26.
Alexander Scott Haley was first arrested on July 10, 2019, and accused in an indictment of causing "serious bodily injury to Louis Vaughn by hitting or striking the body of head of Louis Vaughn." Since the alleged assault, Vaughn had been unconscious at a nursing care facility in San Antonio until his death on April 15 of this year, according to a KPD press release.
A grand jury met May 18 and issued the murder charge against Haley, who is being held on more than $400,000 in bonds, according to county records.
