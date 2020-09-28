When Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly moved to exempt the county from a coronavirus mask order, he listed several reasons why he was going to ask the state to consider his request, but it was one suggestion in particular that got plenty of people talking.
During the course of his comments after a presentation by Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator W.B. “Dub” Thomas, Kelly said these words: “I don’t know what herd immunity looks like, but I think we’re getting closer.”
In medical terms, Kelly is describing a disaster on a scale that Kerr County has never seen before.
There are various opinions of what the numbers would look like to achieve herd immunity, but it could mean thousands sickened by the virus, which could place a strain on Peterson Regional Medical Center and other health care providers.
WHAT IS HERD IMMUNITY?
The Mayo Clinic describes it this way: “Herd immunity can also be reached when a sufficient number of people in the population have recovered from a disease and have developed antibodies against future infection.”
There are two ways to achieve herd immunity: Through vaccinations or through acquiring the virus naturally. Since there is no vaccine for COVID-19, the only way to achieve herd immunity is to have a whole lot of people sickened by the virus.
The other problem, noted by the Mayo Clinic and others, is that it’s not exactly clear if a single infection can build immunity to COVID-19.
If herd immunity is to be achieved naturally, how many people would have to be sickened by the virus? In a testy exchange last week during a Senate hearing, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) suggested the number was about 22% as he questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
“If you believe 22% is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that,” Fauci said.
The consensus among doctors is that about 60% to 70% of the human population would need to have antibodies in order to have herd immunity as a species.
In an article by the University of Texas Medical Center’s M.D. Anderson Center, when asked “When will we reach herd immunity?”, infectious diseases and infection control specialist Dr. Roy Chemaly provided this response:
“When we have a vaccine for COVID-19,” Chemaly told the center’s website. “Because we can’t just rely on natural immunity, or the kind that develops after you’ve been infected and recovered.
“There have been some indications that this may be like the flu, and that immunity may not last longer than four or five months,” Chemaly continued. “So, immunity may wane over time, and people would need to be revaccinated. But nobody really knows yet.
“The bottom line is, just because you’re immune today, doesn’t mean you’ll still be immune three or six months from now.”
HERD IMMUNITY IN KERR COUNTY
With more than 600 people having had the virus, Kerr County’s infection rate among adults is approaching 2%, but the mortality rate may be as high as 25% among the most critically ill patients. That estimate is from a model that suggests 4% of all infections would require hospitalization — like the seasonal flu.
However, it’s unknown how many people from Kerr County have been hospitalized by COVID-19. All 10 deaths have occurred at hospitals outside of the county.
Based on a natural herd immunity number of 70% in Kerr County, the virus would need to sicken more than 30,000 people.
An estimate from a model built by medical analytics firm Carrot Health suggests that 4% of those would become critically ill — or more than 1,100 people potentially hospitalized. That model would also suggest more than 200 deaths — or 10 times the number of people the seasonal flu has killed in Kerr County in 20 years.
What that outcome would look like for Kerr County’s economy is anyone’s guess, but there are other longer term issues with the virus.
Fauci has called attention to so-called “long-haulers,” COVID-19 survivors who continue to struggle with a range of symptoms such as pain, fatigue, even heart damage. He warned much remains unknown about the long-term effects of the virus.
