The local hospital reported two more coronavirus infections detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 71 in Kerr County.
Forty-nine infections were active and 21 people had recovered as of this afternoon, according to the city of Kerrville's Facebook page.
According to the county's Facebook page, 20 people have recovered and 50 infections were active, however.
More information on the latest COVID-19 numbers will be released when available.
