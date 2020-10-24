Kerr County saw a record number of people hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday with 10 admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center.
At least three people were admitted on Friday.
For most of the week, Peterson Regional Medical Center has had eight people hospitalized with the virus, but at least one was discharged on Thursday.
Most of these patients were staying outside of the intensive care unit, but in COVID-19 specific rooms.
At least two people were being cared for in the ICU.
Peterson Health reported four new cases of the virus on Friday as the county continues to battle an outbreak that appears to be intensifying as we head toward colder temperatures.
The hospitalization trend was not unique to Kerrville, and across the state more than 5,000 people were admitted to hospitals for the first time since Aug. 24.
Kerr County officials said there are more than 109 active cases of the virus and more than 910 people have tested positive for the virus since April 1. In October, 118 people have tested positive.
On Friday, the situation in the United States clearly demonstrated that a second wave is upon much of the country with a record 80,000 new cases reported.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending more medical reinforcements to the El Paso area in response to a surge of coronavirus infections. The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide more medical personnel and equipment this week.
El Paso County reported 3,750 new coronavirus infections this week, including 1,161 on Thursday. That number accounts for 17.5% of the 21,321 cases reported this week by the state’s 254 counties.
All of this comes during a week when the virus made forays into Kerr County schools and nursing homes.
Center Point Independent School District’s secondary schools — grades six through 12 — were closed Friday as the district wrestles with a small outbreak of COVID-19 on the high school campus.
In a letter to parents, Center Point Superintendent Cody Newcomb said at least four students have tested positive for coronavirus. Some of those are athletes on the football and volleyball teams.
“With that in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, we have sent all high school students home today and have begun deep cleaning that campus,” Newcomb said.
Newcombe said the secondary campus was to be deeply cleaned Friday and through the weekend, but students will be expected to return to class on Monday. Students were sent home early Thursday.
Elementary school students and staff were to attend school as normally scheduled.
The outbreak among the football team has forced many to quarantine, leading Center Point to postpone its football game last week against Harper and then forfeit this week’s game against Johnson City. The volleyball team ended its season because of a two-week quarantine among players.
“If your child has been directed to quarantine, they are not allowed to return to school until the date previously discussed with you,” Newcomb wrote in his letter. “If you are not sure of your child’s return date, please contact the campus principal.”
Kerrville Independent School District has had 10 students and five staff members test positive for the virus. However, it has not been enough to close the schools.
Ingram Independent School District has had five students and five staff members test positive.
In the San Antonio region, which includes Kerrville, about 5% of those hospitalized were COVID-19 patients, leaving ample capacity to handle a potential surge in new cases.
It's Like the Flu plenty of O..J . Rest Chicken Soup whole oranges Oil of oregano Zinc Hydroxyclorqin All a big Lie to keep us scared for the Lord did not give us Spirit of Fear.
