Ashlee Zirkel scored 11 points and hit two 3-point baskets as the Lady Antlers crushed Alamo Heights 48-11 Friday night in San Antonio.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Riley Dill hit a 3-point basket and scored five points in the opening quarter as Tivy outscored Alamo Heights 10-4 after one.
Cassidy Harmon and Laila Casillas scored a basket apiece and Zirkel hit a free throw to round out scoring in the first quarter.
Tivy outscored Alamo Heights 19-4 in the second quarter fueled by a basket from Jamie Jackson, Stella Hendricks, Casillas and Dill.
Shayla Slaughter and Ashlynn Way scored four points and Zirkel knocked down a 3-point bucket as Tivy went into the locker room leading 29-8.
In the third quarter, Laurel Pruitt hit her first shot of the night which was a 3-pointer.
Harmon scored a basket and Zirkel hit a three and knocked down another shot as Tivy extended their lead to 39-8 after three.
The Lady Antlers held Alamo Heights scoreless in the third quarter.
Jackson, Casillas and Zirkel hit another basket in the final quarter of play.
Pruitt scored three points to round out all scoring as Tivy clobbered Alamo Heights 48-11.
UP NEXT
Tivy will play on the road against San Antonio Veterans Memorial Tuesday, Jan. 12 starting at 6:30 p.m.
