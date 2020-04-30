Jumping right back into the reopening of the Texas economy, the Kerrville-based Museum of Western Art will open its doors promptly at 10 a.m. on Friday — the first day museums and libraries can reopen under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders.
Museums and libraries have been closed across the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In Kerrville, MOWA is leading the way to reopening, while the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the Hill Country Arts Foundation will come back online in the coming days.
All of those institutions will have to follow the social distancing guidelines and will only be able to operate with 50% capacity, which is due to Kerr County’s rural standing and low impact of COVID-19 on the population.
“We will be following the guidelines set forth by Gov. Abbott to protect our employees, volunteers and guests,” said Darrel Beauchamp, executive director at the Museum of Western Art. “We will be encouraging proper social distancing, sanitary hand washing and cleaning, and the wearing of masks where and when necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have closed our interactive children's area, and we will continue to monitor our scheduled activities to make sure we are doing everything we can to do our part during this crisis. Our volunteers and employees are returning to work on a voluntary basis, and we will be limiting our interaction with our guests. We encourage people to come see and enjoy our new exhibition, ‘Men to Match My Mountains: Works from the L.D. 'Brink' Brinkman Foundation Collection.’”
The KACC will resume operations on May 14 with three shows:
15th Annual Southwest Gourd Fine Art Show in the Cornels Gallery
"From Realism to Surrealism: A Lovelace Family Art Exhibit" in the Avery Gallery
Art by Barbara Cooledge in the Derby Gallery
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is expected to reopen on Monday but with limitations and removal of interactive items, including computers.
