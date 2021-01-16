Our Lady of the Hills hosted one of the best programs in the state of Texas Friday night. They knew the battle with San Antonio Antonian would be a tough one. In the end, Antonian defeated OLH, 86-42.
It’s safe to say that the Hawks probably played the hardest game of the season despite suffering a loss on the court.
The Hawks could not stop Gauno Ramos, who scored 28 points, and Xavier Martinez, who added 20 points for Antonian.
Sam Ibarra tallied 17 points to lead the Hawks in scoring. Cade Crawley was held to 7 points, and Austin McDorman added 6 points for OLH.
Daniel Schultz, Treves Hyde and Chandler Harris rounded out scoring for the Hawks.
UP NEXT
OLH opens up district play Tuesday, Jan. 19 against San Antonio Castle Hills on the road with tip off at 6:30 p.m.
