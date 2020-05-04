Playground equipment at various county-owned parks that had been closed due to concerns about spreading COVID-19 will be reopened.
During a Monday meeting, Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to reopen the equipment. The ruling does not apply to those owned by the city of Kerrville.
The move comes not long after the governor authorized the limited reopening of some businesses that had been shuttered due to concerns about spreading infection.
“We’ve been dealing with this Wuhan virus for a while, and I think people are ready,” said Precinct 4 County Commissioner Don Harris at the meeting.
Harris said people at increased risk for complications from the coronavirus can stay home and take other precautions to prevent infection. Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser added that medical evidence suggests children are not as susceptible to complications. Moser said he’d noticed a lot of people using at least one county park over the weekend.
“I think children need to have access to that playground equipment,” Moser said.
Moser noted that all the county’s infections — five so far, with four recovered — were all travel-related.
County commissioners also agreed to begin the process of reopening some county offices to the public. Some offices, such as animal control and human resources, will be more difficult than others, indicated Precinct 3 County Commissioner Jonathan Letz.
“Animal control officers are in a room where you can't get 6 feet apart,” Letz said.
Letz said the animal control office is beginning to take in more animals — there had been a decrease in intakes due to the pandemic — but added that volunteers are still not being accepted there.
(1) comment
Not shocking. Our low water crossings have been full-blown party places. I know, I ride by them on my bicycle pretty much daily. The county was never taking an serious measures to thwart the virus. A drive through flat-rock park this weekend would have given ample evidence of that mindset.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.