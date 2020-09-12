The U.S. Postal Service has more than money problems. Can you afford a $100,000 car? Can you afford the USPS? If you are unable to afford the $100,000 car, you simply find an affordable car that serves you purpose. Is the USPS run by the federal government, or is the federal government run by the USPS? Apparently both need a tune-up. Why does it take eight days for a letter from Florida to be delivered to Hunt.
As the son of a Houston labor union representative, it is difficult to ask if perhaps most of the reluctance to reform lies within the union? Why are our congressmen afraid of the post office officials? Close one-half the offices, deliver only Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Triple the postage rates. It needs to be fixed or we get a six-cylinder Studebaker and take the USPS private.
Jim Evans, Hunt
(1) comment
GENE here: I think the problem is that congress made the post office pre-fund all its retirement programs, the only business in the US to have to do that. you get a great deal with the PO, and I will point out that the slow delivery started under trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.