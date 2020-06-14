A recent writer bemoaned bringing national issues to Kerrville, specifically protests concerning the death of George
Floyd. To me, this attitude seems unpatriotic. As a citizen of this country, I feel not just a right but a responsibility to call it out whenever our country is falling short of its ideals. When our leaders are not acting in the best interests of the very foundations of this country, is our duty to protest.
This country was created in protest, that’s why they call it a “revolution.” Our right and responsibility to protest is laid out as the very first item in the Bill of Rights — it is that important. Every advancement in helping this country move forward can be laid at the feet of protesters — the end of slavery, the rights of women, the ability for 18-year-olds to vote, the end of Jim Crow laws — all based on protests.
So, please, Kerrville, let’s not take the attitude that none of this affects us. We are part of a great nation that can only advance by all of us staying informed, involved and vocal.
Niel Powers, Kerrville
