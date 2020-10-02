Weather conditions remain quiet Friday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80's most areas.
Dew points increase over the weekend and this will provide higher humidity levels across the Hill Country this weekend.
Fair skies are expected across the region overnight. There are a few models that bring clouds across the area towards daybreak.
Low temperatures end up in the 53 to 57 degree range most areas. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at less than 10 mph overnight.
Humidity levels jump to 85 to 95 percent by daybreak suggesting patchy fog development for some areas after midnight.
If we receive any low clouds or fog development Saturday morning, it should burn off fairly quickly. Most areas become mostly sunny Saturday with warmer daytime highs in the middle 80's.
Saturday will be the windiest day in our forecast period with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Humidity levels during the day should be notably higher between 35 and 45 percent for minimum levels during peak heating hours of the day.
Models suggest low clouds and patchy drizzle will develop towards daybreak late Saturday night into Sunday.
Lows end up in the 55 to 60 degree range with southeast winds averaging 5 to 10 mph overnight.
Sunday features a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80's. Winds become east at 5 to 10 mph as a weak cold front attempts to move across the area during the day.
Despite the weak frontal system, models bring more cloud cover and this should keep overnight lows in the 55 to 60 degree range again Sunday night through Monday morning.
There is a slim chance we could experience drizzle in the morning hours, but no promises.
Fairly uneventful weather is expected locally through early next week.
