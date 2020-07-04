I was sorry that The Kerrville Daily Times got its important front page headline wrong concerning what happened at the County Commissioners’ Court about whether it should be mandatory for local businesses to require their employees and customers to wear face masks. It would have been helpful to have the exact wording of the Motion adopted by the Commissioners. Here it is, from the recording of the meeting: “to make a recommendation to the public to wear a mask if you believe that it is in your best interest.”
The Commissioners did not recommend wearing masks. They only recommended that people (both businesses and individuals) follow their own judgment in the matter, be it to wear or not to wear a mask. This is a crucial distinction, and Judge Kelly was very careful in his formulation.
I hope that the proceedings yesterday will dissuade Mayor Bill Blackburn and the City Council from any attempt to enact a more restrictive order in an effort to override the Commissioners’ unanimous decision to leave masks voluntary.
Being at that Commissioners’ Court public hearing was a great and gratifying experience in democracy. The speakers were well informed and presented their cases with conviction on both sides; the Commissioners listened intently, and some were even able to change the view they had started with. In the midst of the disturbing events unfolding in our country, this was a hopeful, confidence-building demonstration of official and individual responsibility. It was a proud moment for Kerr County.
Linda Bullard, Kerrville
