Daniel Schultz had a big night scoring 18 points to lead Our Lady of the Hills to a 62-57 victory over San Antonio Castle Hills Friday night.
Thomas Taylor scored 12 points, all of them from behind the arc, to finish the job for the Hawks.
The Hawks rallied in the fourth quarter to claim a game that Castle Hills controlled for three quarters.
OLH trailed 30-23 at halftime and went on to outscore Castle Hills, 39-27, in the second half to reclaim the lead.
Cade Crawley, who recently signed to play football at Angelo State, demonstrated his basketball skills, scoring 14 points for OLH.
Sam Ibarra was held to 6 points, but drained a 3-pointer in the third quarter during the comeback for the Hawks.
Chandler Harris had 8 points, including two 3-pointers, to pace OLH in the second and fourth quarters.
Dalton Herndon and Treves Hyde rounded out scoring with 2 points apiece for OLH.
