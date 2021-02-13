If you have concerns about losing power, KPUB has a link set up to access outages and report an outage.
There are tips to help you stay safe during this prolonged period of cold temperatures.
You can access the KPUB link at:
WEATHER OUTAGE UPDATES
https://www.kpub.com/severe-winter-weather-outage-update/
COLD WEATHER TIPS
https://www.kpub.com/cold-weather-safety-tips/
TEXAS ROAD CONDITIONS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.