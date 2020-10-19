A resolution opposed to legalized abortion drafted by a local right-wing organization died in commissioners court this morning.
The resolution, which garnered two votes in favor, one against, and two abstentions, was submitted by the Kerr County Patriots club — the same group that submitted the pro-Second Amendment resolution that commissioners approved unanimously last week.
The resolution on abortion states that “the protection of all human life is important to the people of Kerr County” and states that the court “believes each and every human life is unique and precious to God and humankind,” among other affirmations.
“We’re not setting law here, we’re just saying as a court, as a county, we support life and we would encourage our state and national representatives to do (so) as well, and that's where I'm coming from,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris during this morning’s meeting before the vote.
The resolution would have resolved the court to encourage “assistance for women by helping them find health care; helping mothers and fathers who make the decision to parent their child; supporting mothers and fathers who make an adoption plan for their baby and couples who seek to adopt.”
Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser, who cast the lone vote against the resolution, took issue with this clause and argued it’s not the role of the county.
“That’s a big thing, that could be a big, broad-stroke effort,” Moser said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew countered that the county provides assistance to military veterans — staff at the local VSO at the courthouse help veterans obtain VA benefits.
But Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said the assistance to veterans is a role specifically sanctioned by the state government and therefore is a proper function of counties, which are political subdivisions of the state of Texas. Letz said he believes the majority of citizens in the county are “pro-life,” and indicated he is as well, but noted he still represents people with whom he disagrees on that issue. He called abortion “a personal decision” but said “hopefully the current law will be changed.”
“I agree it’s an important issue locally, I just don’t think it’s something that this court should really take a stand on,” Letz said. “I personally support it (the resolution) … I just don’t think it’s a correct thing for me as a commissioner ... to support it.”
Moser echoed Letz in saying he represents all people in his precinct — those in favor of legal abortion as well as those opposed.
“I think this is a national issue,” Moser said. “And I don’t think the county — I wouldn’t feel comfortable, nor will I want to, represent the citizens of this county by supporting this,” Moser said.
Moser said he received 15 emails opposing the resolution and none in favor of it, although he added this isn't necessarily indicative of public opinion generally in Precinct 2.
Jerry Wolff, president of the Kerr County Patriots, was on hand at this morning’s commissioners court meeting. He told the court that one other Texas county has passed a pro-life resolution. He said 16 Texas cities had passed anti-abortion ordinances and had “declared themselves “sanctuary cities for the unborn.” The latest such city was Morton, near Lubbock.
Wolff argued that abortion is a local issue, because elected officials should represent the values of the communities they serve and local governments can play a role in abortion. He used Austin as an example.
According to the Austin Chronicle, the city of Austin this year moved $250,000 from the city’s police department to a program that would help women get abortions and allocated $150,000 last year to help fund abortion access.
“The city funds would not flow to abortion providers or the procedure itself directly, rather they will go through the Austin Public Health department, which will disburse the money to an organization that does not perform abortion but helps women obtain care through logistical support,” according to The Chronicle.
Wolff argued this means those opposed to abortion need to take preventive action.
“It’s easier to put out a fire when it starts than wait for it to become a roaring blaze,” Wolff said.
Wolff said he tried to get the resolution on the Kerrville City Council's meeting agenda.
“The city manager, answering for the city council, declined my request on the basis that the subject of protecting life was partisan and that the city council could only consider nonpartisan issues,” Wolff said.
Wolff said he disagreed with the city manager and went before the council during the public-comment portion of last week’s city council meeting. He offered two suggestions: either a city council member put the resolution on the next meeting agenda, or have the city's attorney work with the Kerr County Patriots to come up with acceptable wording for a similar resolution. Wolff said he hasn’t heard from any council member or anyone else from the city.
“The situation with the city looks to get worse before it gets better, with their attitude of non cooperation, but we Patriots are continuing to pray to change their hearts and minds,” Wolff said. “Kerrville is not being singled out; our plan is to present this to the city of Ingram in the very near future.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, who along with Harris cast the two votes in favor of the resolution, argued that abortion is a local issue.
“It does apply to every human being, so it’s a local issue,” Belew said. “Every household, every person. Every one of us that’s here in this room could have been aborted.”
Belew made headlines nationwide in the early ’90s by presenting an aborted fetus to then-Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton. At the time, he argued that doing so was a way of going beyond rhetoric to show the real consequences of abortion.
At one point in this morning’s discussion, the court requested input from its legal counsel, Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbin, about the resolution.
“I’ve read it,” Stebbins told the court. “This is really up to y’all. From a legal standpoint I don’t have any comment or changes to the resolution.”
The ACLU had sued some Texas cities over their anti-abortion ordinances but withdrew the lawsuits this year, according to news reports.
Among the abstentions on this morning's vote was Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
“I think we’re in the same place we were 47 years ago when I was a young law student when Roe vs. Wade came out,” Kelly said. “A court did this to us. There’s not been a vote. There’s not been a congressional vote or a legislative vote. And until the people get the votes, we’re going to live with what the law is.”
