FILE - In this Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma, at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas. There is no State Fair of Texas this year because of the pandemic and both teams are coming off a loss, but this is still the Red River rivalry. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers, File)