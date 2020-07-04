When I saw the headline for the Editorial Board’s latest opus, with its emphasis on expertise, or rather the lack of it, at the Commissioner’s Court meeting, given the subject, my heart sank. But it lifted again when I read the last lines of the fourth paragraph.
Maybe they’ve finally figured it out! They’ve realized that those Texans were at the meeting, not so much to speak for or against masks as such, but to register their objection to the idea that the county judge should (or could) issue an order requiring businesses to demand them of their customers! And there’s no one with more expertise on what they want than they themselves. All the necessary expertise was in the room.
Alas, no. The balance of the lengthy editorial was a dutiful recital of all the “experts” who will certify that, in their opinion, wearing masks in public is the thing to do.
Once again, the Editorial Board has completely missed the point.
Let me try to make the point they missed. Nowhere in the Texas Constitution, which adopts the U.S. Constitution by reference in Article 1, Section 1 and then goes on to add further restrictions, is there authority for the governor or the legislature to arbitrarily require businesses to close. County officials draw their authority from the same source. For any of them to give such an order the force of law is unconstitutional and illegal. Since they all took the oath of office to uphold those Constitutions, they have demonstrably perjured themselves.
Once they get us to accept that they can lift our natural rights in a crisis, we can reliably predict that we will be subject to an unceasing string of crises, as the history of this century clearly demonstrates.
Warren Funk, Hunt
