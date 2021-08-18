The humidity will be uncomfortably high the next few days. Despite the oppressive nature of the atmosphere, rain chances should be lower across the Hill Country.
ISOLATED STORMS THURSDAY
Rain chances may be lower, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t see a shower or storm popping up across the area during the day.
Skies become partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon with a few pop up showers and thunderstorms possible. Brief heavy downpours and a few lightning strikes are possible. Highs warm into the lower and middle 90’s. Heat index values make it feel hotter than this.
South winds offer minor relief at 10 to 20 mph.
HIGH HUMIDITY AND LOW CLOUDS OVERNIGHT
The return of late night and early morning stratus clouds will keep overnight lows in the 72 to 75 degree range. Humidity levels will be quite uncomfortable. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
MOSTLY SUNNY FRIDAY, ISOLATED PM STORMS
Skies should become mostly sunny Friday afternoon. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90’s. A couple of storms may fire up due to daytime heating during the afternoon and evening hours.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day.
LONG RANGE WARMTH
Models are keeping the area hot and humid through the remainder of August. Overall, the weather pattern will be close to average with highs in the 90’s each day and lows in the 60’s and 70’s each night through late next week.
