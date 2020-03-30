In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the city of Kerrville decided Monday to close its playgrounds and turn off its drinking fountains immediately.
The city however, via a press release, has decided to keep open parks and trails. In a statement the city said: “The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified mental health as a top concern associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. We recognize that physical distancing may take a toll on mental health, especially during public health emergencies. Parks provide a connection to the outdoors and green space as well as opportunities for physical activity which demonstrates reduced stress and improves mental health.”
“We believe that parks, trails, and open spaces can continue to be used in a safe manner that allows people to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of parks. We strongly encourage all park goers to follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to parks and trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use facilities if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.
“Observe at all times the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms of illness. Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times.
