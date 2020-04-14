Alice Fay Dodd, 79, of Kerrville, passed away March 26, 2020, in Kerrville. She was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Roy and Octavia Pierce on August 23, 1940. She married Stanley Dodd November 30, 1959, in Bartlesville.
She went to school in Bartlesville, where she graduated. After retirement, she moved to Kerrville and was a member of Calvary Temple Church. She loved listening to music by her pastor, Del Way.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Octavia Pierce; sister, Margaret Large; brother, Wendel Pierce; and son, Billy Jack Dodd.
Alice is survived by her husband, Stanley Dodd; daughter, Lisa Shaw and husband, Steve Shaw; daughter, Lorie Spurny and husband, James Spurny; daughter, Maggie Dodd; grandchildren, April Palmer, Stanton Shaw, Brandon Spurny, Tyler Dodd, Amanda Spurny, Missouri Dodd and Gage Spurny; great-grandchildren, Alissa Palmer, Sydnee Palmer, Aleeyah Dean, Maddie Dodd, Mason Taylor, Maelee Taylor, Aries Dodd and Emaline Spurny.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family of Alice Dodd wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Ronnie from Alamo Hospice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
