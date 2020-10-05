U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, who represents Kerr County, issued a statement calling on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to resign. 

Roy, himself a former federal prosecutor, made the statement in the wake of seven top lawyers in the state's Attorney General office writing a letter outlining a pattern of illegal acts by Paxton. 

"For the good of the people of Texas and the extraordinary public servants who serve at the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Ken Paxton must resign," Roy wrote on his Facebook page. "The allegations of bribery, abuse of office, and other charges levied against him by at least seven senior leaders of the Office of the Attorney General are more than troubling on the merits. But, any grace for him to resolve differences and demonstrate if the allegations are false was eliminated by his choice instead to attack the very people entrusted, by him, to lead the office – some of whom I know well and whose character are beyond reproach."
 
Roy said that Paxton would get the opportunity to defend himself, but that the state needed a fully functioning Attorney General's office. 
 
In a single-page letter to the director of human resources in the attorney general's office, seven senior lawyers wrote that they reported Paxton to “the appropriate law enforcement authority” for potentially breaking the law “in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas.”
 
“We have a good faith belief that the attorney general is violating federal and/or state law including prohibitions related to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses,” the Thursday letter states. It was first reported jointly by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV and subsequently obtained by The Associated Press. 

The letter does not offer specifics but nonetheless stands as a remarkable accusation of criminal wrongdoing against the state's top law enforcement officer by his own staff, including some longtime supporters of his conservative Christian politics. It could deepen legal trouble for Paxton, who has spent nearly his entire five years in office under felony indictment for securities fraud, although the case has stalled for years over legal challenges. 

Paxton pleaded not guilty in that case, and it is not clear whether the new accusations are related. Philip Hilder, the attorney general's defense lawyer, declined to comment Sunday. 

“We’re going to look into these allegations,” Brian Wice, one of the special prosecutor on the securities case, said of the new claims of wrongdoing by Paxton. He declined to elaborate. 

In a statement to the American-Statesman Paxton's office said: “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law."

 

Tags

(1) comment

Phillip Christian

I think Roy and Paxton need to resign.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.