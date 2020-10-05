U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, who represents Kerr County, issued a statement calling on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to resign.
Roy, himself a former federal prosecutor, made the statement in the wake of seven top lawyers in the state's Attorney General office writing a letter outlining a pattern of illegal acts by Paxton.
The letter does not offer specifics but nonetheless stands as a remarkable accusation of criminal wrongdoing against the state's top law enforcement officer by his own staff, including some longtime supporters of his conservative Christian politics. It could deepen legal trouble for Paxton, who has spent nearly his entire five years in office under felony indictment for securities fraud, although the case has stalled for years over legal challenges.
Paxton pleaded not guilty in that case, and it is not clear whether the new accusations are related. Philip Hilder, the attorney general's defense lawyer, declined to comment Sunday.
“We’re going to look into these allegations,” Brian Wice, one of the special prosecutor on the securities case, said of the new claims of wrongdoing by Paxton. He declined to elaborate.
In a statement to the American-Statesman Paxton's office said: “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law."
(1) comment
I think Roy and Paxton need to resign.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.