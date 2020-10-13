TIVY OFFENSIVE EXECUTION IMPROVES
The Tivy Antlers were able to turn things around offensively Friday night.
Tivy fell to 6A - District 12 opponent Killeen Shoemaker 56-35 in a second half shootout.
Tivy Coach David Jones said, “We executed a little better on the offensive side of the ball.”
Tivy was able to produce 378 yards of offense against Shoemaker last week.
This eclipsed 132 yards of total offense against Calallen the week before.
Jones added, “We still have work to do but we saw improvement.”
Tivy is off to an 0-3 start, but their opponents have been quality programs on all levels.
“Our kids have done a wonderful job of staying focused on getting better each week,” Jones said of the tough start. “We knew going into our season that our schedule was extremely tough. We will continue to get better and be prepared for district when it arrives.”
Tivy’s originally scheduled matchup with Seguin was cancelled, so they have made a schedule change this Friday.
Tivy will now travel to San Antonio East Central High School for a matchup with another 6A program.
The East Central Hornets are in District 27-6A and come into this game with an 0-2 mark.
Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium in San Antonio Friday.
OLH REMAINS UNDEFEATED
Our Lady of the Hills remains undefeated after taking down Laredo St. Augustine Friday night 58-12.
OLH improves to 3-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 180-39.
Kolten Kitchens went five for seven for 71 yards and two passing touchdowns in the victory.
Luke Martinez also came into the game passing for one touchdown and passed for a two point conversion.
Matthew Romero and Clayton Gillen scored one rushing touchdown apiece for the Hawks.
Chandler Harris, Cade Crawley and Julian Garza accounted for three touchdown receptions.
Defensively, Matthew Romero recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Kitchens had a 25-yard pick-six for the Hawks.
“This was a strange game for us in a couple of ways,” OLH Coach Chris Ramirez said. “Laredo was playing their first game in school history, so we didn’t know what to expect from them. Additionally, the 6 o’clock start kicked off at the heat of the day and it took us a bit to find our rhythm.”
“Our pressure in the backfield was key to our success,” Ramirez added. “I’m proud of the team, and glad to pick up another district win.”
OLH has a bye week this week.
The Hawks face The Christian School at Castle Hills on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
COMFORT TASTES DEFEAT FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON
The Comfort Bobcats and #9 ranked Llano Yellowjackets came into Friday night’s game undefeated.
In the end, Llano was able to take down Comfort 49-17 to end the Bobcat’s run for a perfect season.
Llano scored 35 of their 49 points in the second and third quarter.
Oscar Falcon went 16-for-22 and passed for 148 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats.
Chris Rodriguez had 23 carried for 62 yards to lead the Bobcats in rushing yardage.
Falcon’s lone touchdown pass was a 6-yard pass to Tucker Weyel with 10:02 left in the game.
A bright spot for the Bobcats came in the third quarter when Falcon returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
Bobcats Coach Brandon Easterly said, "We did not execute on offense or defense in pressure situations like we needed to."
Easterly knows that his team needs to improve in order to get wins in district play.
Easterly concluded, "We have to get better everywhere if we want to compete these next few weeks in our extremely tough district."
Comfort falls to 6-1, 0-1 on the season.
The Bobcats have a bye week and will play Lago Vista at home on Oct. 23.
PIRATES SEARCHING FOR A VICTORY
The Pirates have had a difficult time finding offense this season.
Center Point was shut out by Ozona 36-0 Friday night.
Costly turnovers hurt the Pirates this weekend.
Ozona’s Joe Perez had six rushes for 153 yards and one touchdown to lead the Lions to victory.
As a team, Ozona had 39 rushes for 299 yards and Center Point had no answer for the Lion’s rushing attack.
With the loss, Center Point drops to 0-5, 0-1.
Sammy Bustamante has scored one rushing touchdown and has one receiving touchdown to lead the Pirates this season.
Center Point Coach Bubba Walters said that his team is very young this year, especially in the secondary.
Walters added, “We have got to improve on the offensive side and keep the ball for 5-8 minutes and put it in the end zone. Our defense has been on the field a lot so far this season.”
There were some positive takeaways from the loss Friday night.
Walters mentioned, “We improved on the defensive side of the ball. We had a couple of turnovers that put us behind the eight ball but the kids fought hard and made Ozona earn their scores.”
Center Point travels to Harper on Friday, Oct. 23 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
INGRAM TAKEN DOWN ON THE ROAD
Ingram fell to traditional powerhouse Sonora Friday night 28-13.
The Broncos handed Ingram it’s first loss of the season after a 5-0 start.
Ingram Head Coach Duane Kroeker said, "Friday night was not our best game."
Ingram led after the first quarter 7-6, but remained scoreless the remainder of the first half.
Sonora put another six on the board before halftime to take a 12-7 lead at intermission.
Sonora extended their lead to 20-7 after three quarters.
Ingram put six points on the scoreboard in the fourth stanza before falling 28-13.
"We were able to make some explosive plays, we protected the ball but we had too many mental mistakes to overcome," Kroeker said of Ingram's first loss of the season. "We started working Monday on being a more physical team and finding that energy that we have had in the previous weeks."
Ingram falls to 5-1 on the season and 0-1 in district play.
Ingram will face Bangs on the road Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
HARPER ‘PUNCHED’ OUT BY MASON
Harper Coach Chad Zenner anticipated Mason to be tough last week.
The Longhorns traveled to Mason and were shut out 67-0.
Mason started the season 0-4, but have rallied with three consecutive wins including the victory over Harper Friday night.
Mason has outscored their opponents 149-14 over the past three games.
With the loss, Harper falls to 2-5,1-1.
Harper will host Center Point on Oct. 23.
