Christmas Day forecast
NWS

A chilly weekend will be replaced by warmer temperatures and dry weather this week across the Hill Country.

Dry weather is on tap across the area through Christmas Day unless something changes unexpectedly.

 

SUNNY AND NICE TUESDAY

Tuesday’s weather forecast looks very nice across the entire area. Mostly sunny skies and dry air remain in place.

High temperatures climb into the upper 60s during the afternoon hours.

Winds become southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity values look comfortable throughout the day.

Tuesday is the official first day of winter and the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight hours.

 

FEW CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

Temperatures cool off quickly after sunset. Most areas end up falling into the middle and upper 30s for overnight lows.

Patchy frost may develop across low-lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams. Light southwest winds average less than 5 mph overnight.

 

SUNSHINE DOMINATES WEDNESDAY

High pressure continues to influence our local weather pattern Wednesday.

Southwest winds keep us dry. 

High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s. 

Southwest winds average 5 to 15 mph.

 

PATCHY LOW CLOUDS WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Low stratus clouds may sneak into the area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Low temperatures range from 44 to 48 degrees.

South winds average 5 to 10 mph throughout the night.

 

WARM CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY

Unless something changes unexpectedly, we will be looking at a very warm Christmas holiday this year.

The weekend will be characterized by higher humidity and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days.

Lows at night are expected to drop into the 40s and 50s.  

No precipitation is in the forecast this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

