Kerrville police officers are among the 386 people who’ve contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Texas in March.
All officers have recovered, said Kerrville Police Chief David Knight. He told The Times that six officers tested positive.
“We’ve been able to return all of them to work with the exception of one, and we’re anticipating that we’ll get a clearance for him to return to work shortly,” Knight said.
“Our agency — no matter how stringent our processes are in place, we’re a microcosm of the society as a whole, and so we have had officers who have had tested positive, and we have taken the appropriate steps once we identified them, to get them through the isolation process and retest them to make sure they are past any issues with transmission and return them to work,” Knight said.
None of the infections among police were severe, he added.
“We know that we have this cropping up in the community, and we’ve always known that we would have employees that would eventually come up positive for COVID-19,” Knight said. “And we have taken appropriate steps to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.”
Six people had died of infections since the pandemic hit Texas, according to William "Dub" Thomas, Kerr County emergency management coordinator. None of the deaths occurred at Peterson Regional Medical Center, according to infection control nurse Rebecca Patterson. She announced the three new Kerr County infections in Peterson Health's daily audio update.
Six people were hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 as of Monday, Patterson said in the update.
