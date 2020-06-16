As well prepared as Peterson Health and Peterson Regional Medical Center was for an emergency, navigating the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a challenge even for a hospital that’s seen very few cases, and the financial toll has been harsh.
During an interview with The Kerrville Daily Times on Tuesday, Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson discussed how the hospital has weathered one of the roughest financial spots in its recent history — losing more than $6 million in March and April — to maintaining a strict discipline when it comes to prepping for a potential surge of coronavirus cases in the Hill Country.
The good news for Peterson Health is there have been just 21 confirmed cases in Kerr County, but there has been one fatality. While the virus has never met some of the projections here in Texas, the virus is still proving to be problematic.
“We were meeting daily and we were putting new policies and procedures in place — even human resources policies, we did surge capacity — and we were having to change on the dime,” Edmondson said during an interview on KDT Live, a streaming webcast weekdays on Facebook Live. “We’d change one day and something new would come the next day, and we’d have to change it again.”
The result?
Edmondson said the hospital staff is more nimble than ever when it comes to meeting the challenges of COVID-19.
“It was a time with Peterson, where our staff just expected change,” Edmondson said of those days in March and April when the virus spread rapidly across the country. “It’s exhausting when you’re just changing all the time. So, I think what we’ve learned out of it is we’ve learned how to be much more adaptable — nimble. I think that’s the advantage of being a local, private community hospital — we have the ability to change on a dime.”
For Edmondson, who has only sat in the CEO’s office for a year, the greatest crisis in modern health care has come with a significant wave of financial setback. Like many hospitals, Peterson has lost millions of dollars since March — when all elective surgeries were postponed.
“In March we lost $2.4 million,” Edmondson said. “In April we lost $3.7 million and May we are going to lose more again — those numbers are still coming. So, it has hit us negatively. It has really impacted us.”
For many in health care, coronavirus meant that fear of contracting the virus kept people out of doctor’s offices and in emergency departments, including Peterson. Edmondson said that was evident by a 50% decrease in visits to the emergency department.
As the hospital starts to loosen up a bit, more surgeries are being scheduled and Edmondson encourages people to visit their doctors. However, how Peterson is going to respond to the economic toll that the virus has heaped on its bottom line is still unknown. Like most institutions, Peterson has gotten some money advanced on federal reimbursements for Medicaid and Medicare, but those are just bridges. How the financial hit will play out is still a concern.
Edmondson said he’s keenly aware of the hospital’s impact on the community, and the decisions he’s made have been an attempt to be focused on facts and without fear.
“I think the decision that Peterson and I make has a profound effect on Kerrville and patients, and even on employees,” Edmondson said. “What keeps me up is am I making the wise decision?”
Some of those decisions have been to start allowing a limited number of visitors back into the hospital and patient safety is the No. 1 priority. In recent days, the hospital has taken to advising people to strongly consider wearing masks as more and more evidence points to their importance in reducing the spread of the virus.
I know some people are saying this is a hoax, and I don’t know how they can say that,” Edmondson said. “People are dying from it. It’s real. People just have to look at reality.”
Across Texas, hospitals are learning how to manage the virus, from better use of personal protective equipment to how to handle a possible COVID-19-positive patient. Edmondson said Peterson now has the ability to detect the virus in 45 minutes, but just six weeks ago that maybe a 24-hour process — or longer.
That doesn’t mean that he’s taking it lightly
“Don’t be lax, don’t let your guard down,” Edmondson said. “We need to continue to do the things that made us successful with this but we’re going to have to learn with COVID. I mean, it’s going to be around until a vaccine is done. Even when a vaccine is developed for people around the world, how long is that going to take? That’s going to take a long time.”
