Kerr County residents are in the process of choosing what Texas constitutional amendments they want — or don’t want — and city of Kerrville residents have the added responsibility of voting on proposed changes to the city’s charter.
For those who haven’t yet decided what to support or oppose, the League of Women Voters has provided an online voting guide, which includes what the organization sees as the pros and cons of each proposed change to city and state laws. To see the information, visit vote411.org and input address information; then, click on the relevant link to each proposal.
Early voting is underway and will last until Nov. 1 at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., Kerrville; and the Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 3350 Junction Highway, Ingram. Hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 23-25 and 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1.
Area residents can request an application for early voting by mail by contacting one of the following: Eva Washburn, Jane Trolinger or Jamie McClintock at 830-792-2242; Nadene Alford at 830-792-2245; or Bob Reeves by email at breeves@co.kerr.tx.us. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 25.
The Charter Review Commission, established in November 2018, recommended 43 amendments to the city charter this summer. The Kerrville City Council approved most of the amendments in August, but there are 18 remaining that wait for voter approval.
The amendments are meant to make the city charter more compliant with state requirements and/or simplify language in the existing charter to make it more understandable.
A few of the questions voters will be asked:
• Should the city prohibit alcohol sales in residential areas or parts of residential areas?
• Should the city council be required to annually evaluate the performance of the city manager?
• Should the mayor pro tem take up the responsibilities of the mayor if the mayor becomes incapacitated?
The November ballot also includes 10 amendments to the state constitution.
Additional voting locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. The locations, along with sample ballots, are listed at www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections.
