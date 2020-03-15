In Japan, a law banning resale of face masks has gone into effect as part of government measures to deal with dire shortages of amid the virus outbreak.
Under the law that went into effect Sunday, violators could face a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to 1 million yen ($9,260).
Face masks are in serious shortage in Japan, with most retail stores out of stock since earlier this year.
The government has set up a team to to work on the shortage, asking mask makers to bolster production and prioritize shipment to hospitals and nursing homes.
Officials suspect that massive purchases for resale have prompted the nationwide mask shortages.
