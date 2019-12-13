The countdown to Christmas has begun and the community is out to celebrate. Here are some holiday-themed events going on around town:
CHRISTMAS AT THE KROC
The Salvation Army Kroc Center opens its doors to all looking to take photos with Santa Claus, play in bounce houses, eat food, get their face painted, play carnival games and more.
"It's just kind of our way to say thank you to the community for all of their support throughout the year," said Operations Director Molly Putnam. "Especially around Christmastime, the community gets so involved with donations."
The event is today, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 201 Holdsworth Dr. It is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 830-315-5759 or visit kerrvillekroc.org.
A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
The Museum of Western Art is hosting an evening of Christmas crafts, caroling and food for children tonight. From marshmallow roasting over a real fire to making handmade gifts, there's something for all, said Darla Pfiester, director of education.
"We've got a lot going on and it's a great thing for kiddos to join us," Pfiester said. "It's just an old-fashioned Christmas. A lot of kids don't get to build a fire and roast over a real fire. To me, it's very important that kids get a little dose of what it was like years and years ago."
The evening will include some caroling around the Riverhill neighborhood and a hot dog meal, complete with hot cocoa.
The event is free and parents are welcome to join, but Pfiester said it's best for all attending to call ahead of time just to make sure they have enough hot dogs. The MWA number is 830-896-2553.
A Country Christmas is 3-7:30 p.m., at 1550 Bandera Hwy.
THE GIFT OF THE MAGI
Playhouse 2000 presents "The Gift of the Magi," written by Jim Jory and based on the story by O'Henry.
The play features characters Jim and Della, who each just want to buy a good gift for the other, according to the Playhouse 2000 website. The play stars Amy and Marcus Goodyear as Della and Jim, Susan Balentine as Dot and a whole host of other characters.
The play is today at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the VK Garage Theater, 305 Washington St.
A TEXAS COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
Country music lovers can kick it back with Tony Booth and Darrell McCall playing in "A Texas Country Christmas."
"They're a couple of good ol' boys with the Texas country roots," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffery Brown. "They made it fairly big in the Texas country music world and they're back on tour."
The concert is presented by a Randy Jackson, who puts on the concert every year. Brown added that it'll be a great event for die-hard country music fans.
"Especially if they remember Tony and Darrell, they're going to be doing their hits, and some real down home, country Christmassy things," Brown said. "I think people will have a good time."
The concert is today, 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St. Tickets are $25-$50.
For more information, call 830-896-9393.
ALEGRIA DE NAVIDAD: CHRISTMAS IN OLD MEXICO
The Zion Lutheran Church explores Christmas traditions from Mexico with performances inspired by Mexican Christmas legends, song and food.
"Each year we pick a country to display the traditions, carols and food of a particular ethnic or religious background," said Pastor Mike Williams. "Last year we did Christmas in Old Sweden, we've done from the Middle East and things of that nature. It's kind of the luck of the draw."
Chow down on conchas — a Mexican sweet bread — while learning about the legend of the poinsettia and other Christmas stories. The event is free and all are welcome.
The event is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., 624 Barnett St.
For more information, call 830-257-8411 or go to zionkerrville.org.
