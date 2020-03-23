For those who have regularly scheduled appointments with their dentist — that’s going to have to wait.
The Centers for Disease Control has urged all non-emergency dental procedures be put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, government officials also recommended against elective surgeries for medical procedures.
For dental patients, that means cleanings are out — for now.
Dr. Matt Huff, who has practiced in Kerrville for eight years, said the American Dental Association has posted that dental care should be emergency only.
“Most of the offices in town have rescheduled all of the cleanings, anything elective and the real question is, what is an emergency?” said Huff, who owns Precision Dentistry and Implants. “What we’re telling people is that if you’re in pain, you have an infection or swelling, your airway is compromised or there is facial trauma, that you need to see a dentist or call your dentist.”
Huff is now asking patients to call him so he can Facetime or video conference with them to assess the situation before they come in for treatment.
This is just another example of how the coronavirus has disrupted daily life across America.
“If it’s cosmetic, maintenance or cleaning, that’s all being postponed,” said Huff, adding he’s not alone in the Kerrville area in rescheduling procedures for patients.
“We have good people, we have good patients, and they understand,” Huff said. “The other dentists are saying the same thing.”
While some have complained about the broad reaction to the coronavirus, Huff takes it on from a medical approach.
“The cost of not reacting is someone’s life,” Huff said. “Really, the person at risk is (the dental team). We are in their mouth. We sterilize everything.”
The impact on the business for many dentists, especially new dentists, who often carry heavy debt burdens from dental school, is weighing on the mind of many in the dental community.
“There are a lot of practices in the country that will go under,” Huff predicted. “Hopefully, the banks will put a hold on things.”
