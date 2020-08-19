Police Chief David Knight says he’ll be retiring after more than 25 years in law enforcement in Kerrville.
His last day on the job will be Sept. 10 and a selection process is underway to find a new police chief, he told The Times this morning. In the meantime, Assistant Chief Curtis Thomason will serve as interim police chief, he added.
“It’s just time to spend more time and effort on family matters with my wife and family, and like everybody else, there are projects that have piled up over the year that I haven't been able to make progress on, and I owe it to my family to put in the effort into complete those personal projects while I have time to do so,” Knight said.
Knight rose to the top law enforcement position at the city in January 2015 in an interim role before being chosen to lead the department on a permanent basis.
