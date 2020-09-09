Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.