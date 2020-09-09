Tivy High School's girls tennis players won five of their six singles matches and swept the doubles competition to help the Antlers to a season-opening victory against visiting perennial power Fredericksburg at the H-E-B Tennis Center on Tuesday.
It was the first sports event played by a Tivy team since March 12.
Tivy coach Kirk Kniffen said the Antlers 12-9 victory over Fredericksburg was the first tennis team in a long time. Fredericksburg is the defending state 4A champion in team tennis and has won three title in the last five years.
On the court, however, it was Tivy's girls who dominated the match. Shayna Meek, Lexi Harrel, Sara Bowers, Grace Carlson and Makayla Foster all earned victories in singles play.
In doubles, Harrel and Meek had to battle for a 2-0 (6-3, 7-6) for a victory but the real fight of the match was a grueling three set win that was gutted out by Emily Morgan and Bowers.
Morgan and Bowers lost the first set 6-3, but rallied to win the second set 7-6 and then 10-5 in the third.
A similar scenario played out in boys singles when Trei Gohlke lost 7-5 in the first set but the them rolled to a 6-0 win in the second. Gohlke's win, along with Noah Grmella's victory at No. 5 singles, helped give the Antlers some breathing room in the overall match.
Gohlke later teamed with Ernest Chedzoy for a win in doubles. The Antlers also got a victory from Cooper Cockrill and Aaron Salinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.