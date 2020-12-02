Derek Perkins hit three three pointers Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Harper Longhorns lost to Natalia 58-51.
Braden Strickland and Dalton Brown also had a three pointer apiece for the Longhorns.
Strickland, Perkins and Brown led the team in scoring with 11 points apiece.
Harper battled back and forth in the first period trailing 17-13 after one.
Perkins hit his first triple of the night in the second period and Harper outscored Natalia 16-13 making the score 30-29 Natalia at the break.
Nothing changed in the third quarter and Natalia maintained a one point lead of 43-42 after three quarters of play.
Natalia held Harper to nine points in the fourth quarter, but Perkins hit another three pointer to keep the game close.
Harper is scheduled to play Bandera Friday night on the road with tip off set for the varsity team at 7:30 p.m.
