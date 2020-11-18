A 23-year-old Kerrville man on parole last year for dealing codeine in 2015 was jailed overnight after a drug bust in Kerr County.
Jeremy Reid Garcia, arrested by sheriff’s deputies, posted bonds on Nov. 18 totaling $25,000, according to jail records.
Garcia is accused of dealing 4-400 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 2A, which includes more than a dozen drugs. He also was accused of possessing 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana, and of possessing a firearm too soon after the discharge of a felony sentence. All three accusations are felonies.
Garcia was sentenced to about three years in prison after being convicted of possessing 4-200 grams of codeine, released early and completed parole on Dec. 20, 2019, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.