A Kerrville man received concurrent prison sentences totaling five years this month after he admitted to violating probation on three felony drug convictions and on a firearm conviction from last year.
Michael Lynn Connell, born in 1956, had been convicted last year of possessing a short-barreled shotgun, two counts of dealing meth and one count of possessing meth. Connell had been sentenced to concurrent probation terms totaling 10 years, but on Nov. 4, he participated in a hearing with Judge Stephen B. Ables in which he pleaded true to violating probation by:
Committing an alleged assault against someone in his household on Oct. 27, 2019, and this misdemeanor was pending as of Nov. 17
Failing to report to his probation officer eight times
Failing to pay any of his $413 in court costs
Failing to report income and expenses for two months in 2019 and three months this year
Failing to complete any of his 120 of community service
Failing to pay any of the $180 restitution owed
Failing to undergo evaluation and counseling
Failing to submit to random drug tests seven times
Failing to complete a drug offender education program
Failing to complete a life training institute program
Failing to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings twice a week
Failing to complete outpatient treatment
Ables credited 158 days to the man's prison sentence for time spent in the county jail awaiting hearings.
Connell, arrested 23 times in Kerr County since 1992, has previously been convicted of driving without a valid license four times, illegally failing to identify himself to police or giving false ID information and driving while intoxicated, according to court records. Some of his arrests involved accusations of failing to pay child support.
