We have so many tools to measure audience interest these days, including how content performs on Facebook. When it comes to the most important topics, it’s clear that growth, development and economy resonate most with those who engage with our content via social media.
One of Facebook’s key measurements is how many people will potentially see an article — it’s called reach. They may have not interacted with that content but it showed up in their news feed. That reach is often extended by people sharing that content to their own news feeds.
When it comes to The Kerrville Daily Times’ Facebook page, we generally see reach of 2,000 or so people on most posts, which is not unexpected with 14,000-plus followers. However, when it comes to exceeding the number of people who follow us, it’s growth and development content that does it.
Just last week, the announcement that Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight, which is already open, reached more than 20,000 people on our Facebook page.
The economic uncertainty about Mooney Aircraft, which now looks very uncertain, has drawn the interest of thousands, but this is a story that also scales outside of the boundaries of Kerr County. Mooney’s impact is felt nationwide, especially for owners and pilots of the planes.
Last weekend, a story by reporter Ariel Lutnesky highlighting some of the economic woes for smaller businesses reached more than 16,000 people.
Nine of the 10 posts with the biggest reach were focused on growth and development in Kerrville. The majority of our audience on Facebook is from Kerr County.
Since November, stories about the planned development of 510 homes in south Kerrville have been seen by thousands of people.
A recent story about how Schreiner University was going to build a beer garden on campus reached more than 10,000 people.
So, what does it mean? We think it means that there is an insatiable hunger to know what’s being built and where — whether they like it or not.
PRESIDENTIAL RACE
We know that not everyone appreciates our polls, and we’re sorry but we find them fascinating.
Last week, we asked our online readers to consider for a moment voting for a Democrat knowing full well that about 75% of Kerr County voters are registered Republicans.
We gave them seven Democrats — there are more, but we forgot about a few like Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett — and then we gave them two alternative choices: a vote for Baby Yoda; or to respond with “absolutely not, I refuse.”
Now, predictably the ‘’absolutely not” people won the day with 47% of more than 200 people marking that choice. Then Baby Yoda came in second with 22%. So, about 70% refused to select a Democrat. However, it looks like maybe 5% of those Republicans took the poll for what it was — a hypothetical question.
In turn, the results on the Democrat side produced an interesting result with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren finishing in a near-tie, while former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was third. Bloomberg, of course, is a billionaire, whose wealth is estimated at $60 billion — making him one of the 20 richest people in the world.
Bloomberg is estimated to have spent more than $100 million in the last five weeks of 2019 on ads, and he provided heavy doses of them during NFL playoffs this month. How much that resonated with the small number of our participants is unclear, but it’s interesting that he finished in front of Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden.
TEXAS DIVISION I SPORTS PROGRAMS THAT MATTER MOST
We asked our readers to tell us when it came to NCAA Division I sports programs from Texas which one mattered most, and the results weren’t surprising — except for third place.
Texas and Texas A&M were by far the most important programs, according to our respondents. Texas had the most votes, just narrowly beating A&M. However, Texas State finished third — easily beating out Texas Tech and Baylor.
With 34,000 undergraduate students, Texas State is the fifth-largest public university in the state — behind A&M, Texas, Houston and UT Arlington.
Texas State competes in the Sun Belt Conference and hasn’t had a winning record on the football field since 2014, but it’s good for us to know that they have a passionate and dedicated fan base here in the Hill Country. Look for more coverage on the Bobcats in 2020.
