When it comes to dining in Kerrville, most restaurants lived up to the satisfaction of the city of Kerrville health inspectors, but one restaurant was found to have problems at least three times in 2019 after customers complained.
Good Taste Asian Buffet, 1303 Sidney Baker St., had three substantiated complaints by health inspectors through November of 2019. The restaurant was cited in February, May and in October.
The restaurant is at the same location where another problematic buffet was located — Bamboo Asian Buffet, which had numerous complaints in 2017.
All told there were 34 complaints from customers through November, of those complaints health inspectors found problems 11 times. Rita’s Taco on Earl Garrett Street was cited twice and carries a B-grade.
Other restaurants cited in 2019 were Little Caesars, Burger King, Margarita, City, Jack in the Box, Subway, and Stripes gas station, 708 Junction Highway. There was a single complaint in November and no finding of problems by inspectors.
Without December data, 2019 looks similar to 2018 when inspectors received 34 complaints and found problems 10 times, including twice at Jack in the Box along Sidney Baker Street. In 2017, inspectors received 42 complaints and found 22 substantiated problems. In that year, inspectors handed Bamboo Asian Buffett an F-grade after uncovering repeated problems.
(1) comment
Sure wish United Airlines would get their act together and treat their customers with at least a little decency
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.