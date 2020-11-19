After three tough losses, the Tivy Lady Antlers struck paydirt and defeated Cornerstone Christian Academy 49-29 in San Antonio Thursday night.
Tivy jumped to a 16-11 lead after one quarter led by Cassidy Harmon who hit a three point shot and Ashlee Zirkel who scored four points during the run.
The Lady Antlers outscored Cornerstone 13-6 to lead 29-17 at the half.
Cornerstone’s A. Pena hit a three point bucket which was the only basket of the third quarter before Tivy pulled away with the impressive victory.
Tivy gets it’s first win of the season and is 1-3 this year.
Ashlee Zirkel led the team in scoring with 10 points.
Riley Dill and Stella Hendricks added eight points to round out the top scorers for Tivy.
Tivy shot 50 percent going 6-for-12 from the free throw line.
