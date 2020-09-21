Judge Rob Kelly said in Tuesday’s paper that he doesn’t know what herd immunity looks like.
I always thought of it as if your herd has a disease and you choose to do nothing, the disease will thin the herd and only the strong will survive and become immune. This involves losing the weak, old and sick from your herd. Another option to achieve herd immunity is to take steps to protect your herd from disease until a vaccine becomes available. So what’s it going to be, Judge, are you going to protect your herd or are you going to roll the dice? I, for one, hope the Governor has better sense.
Meanwhile, in the same Tuesday paper, I read that the county commissioners court have voted themselves a pay raise, reduction of the tax rate and to move another almost million dollars from savings to cover the budget shortfall. This is the same bunch that wants to cut the funding for the dog pound and do away with the county veterans counselors.
While I’m on my high horse, a lot of folks are saying that COVID is not killing people but they are dying of something else. If you say that you could also say cancer doesn’t kill people. It is something else like congestive heart failure instead of lung cancer. It’s always about cause and reason.
I pray that we get through this before our leaders get us all killed.
David Moulder, Kerrville
