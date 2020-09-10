During an interview on Thursday, Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel revealed that the city’s affordable housing situation may not get any easier due to the economic slowdown thanks to the coronavirus.
Before the pandemic, the Kerrville City Council had approved a 500-home project to be developed by national builder D.R. Horton, but those plans may be shifting. McDaniel acknowledged that it’s not exactly good news for those looking to move to the city.
“Well, so first of all, in general it’s a top concern of the City Council and myself,’’ McDaniel said of the city’s housing situation. “It’s not unique to Kerrville. It is an issue that is top of mind. We are talking to other production builders, not just D.R. Horton.”
The so-called Vintage Heights was expected to be built on more than 200 acres near the Riverhill neighborhoods. The Vintage Heights property is owned and was expected to be developed by Chuck Cammack, with D.R. Horton doing the construction.
The project was laden with $5 million in property tax rebates that were implemented to encourage affordable housing, including homes priced under $227,000. During the interview on KDT Live, the weekday webcast of The Kerrville Daily Times, McDaniel said that Vintage Heights may not happen.
“I think the whole pandemic has been a problem for them and the developer. So, they are actively looking at the community,” McDaniel said. “It may not occur where they originally thought it would.”
McDaniel noted that there are two apartment units, including The Landing, along the Guadalupe River, and that other small developments are being developed in the city. McDaniel said that might help the city’s housing issues in the short term.
Here are three other takeaways from the interview with McDaniel:
ON REPLACING POLICE CHIEF DAVID KNIGHT
Retiring Police Chief David Knight’s last day was on Thursday, and McDaniel said the search to replace him is well underway. McDaniel said the hire will come from outside of the department and that he’s gotten about 30 resumes for the position.
“I would definitely like to have someone with a lot of experience under their belt,” McDaniel said.
There is a long list of characteristics that McDaniel is looking at in his selection process, including communication skills and a focus on community policing. Unlike the Kerr County Sheriff, the Kerrville police chief job is hired by the city manager.
McDaniel offered no timeline for making a decision about the department’s future, but he’s looking forward to the interviews.
“I’m very encouraged by the applications I’ve received so far,” McDaniel said.
ON THE ECONOMY
While the City Council approved a tight budget for 2021, McDaniel said the city has been surprised by the positive movement of the local economy.
“I wouldn’t even say positive, I would say it’s over the top,” McDaniel said. “Again, where we are with this pandemic in the way other parts of the state, country, and the world are suffering economically, and you have double-digit sales tax collections? We had no idea that would happen. However, as we look at it closer it makes more sense.”
City staff have plenty of theories when it comes to why Kerrville has weathered the storm better than others, and one area of strength has been in online sales. Changes in federal law have forced online retailers to pay sales taxes to local municipalities where the purchase occurred both on the customer and sales side. For instance, the pandemic shuttered much of James Avery Artisan Jewelry’s retail stores across Texas, but customers could still purchase items online and those sales were processed in Kerrville. In turn, the tax revenue partially goes to Kerr County and Kerrville.
McDaniel said it also showed the city’s strength as a regional center, speculating that coronavirus concerns may have limited out-of-town trips, especially to San Antonio.
ON RETAIL AND RESTAURANTS
If there’s one thing that makes some Kerrville residents salivate it’s the idea that an Olive Garden restaurant will come to town, and McDaniel had bad news on that front.
“Well, as we all know, that’s market driven, and we do have a retail consultant working with us on regional retail, and we have asked about Olive Garden, and we also asked about Panera Bread, and Panera Bread is interested. But Olive Garden, we don’t have the volume. Now, we start getting noticed in the terms of these job announcements, and more rooftops, the new Census, we keep pushing our market study to show how we draw outside the area it’s possible.”
So, keep your hopes up for salad and breadsticks.
