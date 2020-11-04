Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn claimed victory Wednesday morning after his opponent David Barker conceded the hard fought race between the two.
Blackburn garnered 54.4% of the vote — 5,785 votes — against Barker, a retired business executive. On Tuesday morning, Blackburn said that he was going to focus a second two-year term in overseeing further implementation of the Kerrville 2050 Plan — the city's document for growth — and protecting the natural beauty of the city.
Blackburn will join Judy Eychner, who won her re-election battle against Roman Garcia, and Brenda Hughes on the City Council dais.
Hughes defeated incumbent Delayne Sigerman for the Place 4 seat. Hughes earned 6,447 votes — the most in the three races.
In a delayed election — the original municipal election was scheduled for May — more than 10,000 people voted in the race for City Council — a record. In most years, the totals posted by the losing candidates would equal the entire turnout for the election, but this was 2020 and nothing has been normal.
By pairing the municipal election with the general election — thanks to the coronavirus pandemic — Kerrville voters turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots.
(0) comments
