Saying that the worst is yet to come, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that a lockdown could be in order to stop the spread of coronavirus across the state.
Making his comments to a Lubbock television station, Abbott said that was the last thing he wanted to do, but that it’s on the table as an option.
“The best thing we can do is do this thing that is inconvenient by wearing a face covering,” Abbott told KLBK News on Friday afternoon.
This comes on a day when there were an additional 12 new positive cases for Kerr County, driving the total number of new cases to 247, and pushing the county to 161 active cases — or within the range when the county and the city of Kerrville would have to reduce capacity on restaurants and retail.
At Peterson Regional Medical Center there were seven people now hospitalized, but Peterson officials told The Kerrville Daily Times they were well positioned to handle the surge of cases for the time being. Peterson tested 81 people, but got back 12 positive results. Since June 24, the hospital has had about 12.4% of its test results come back positive — still below the state’s average, which has hovered around 15%.
Abbott said it’s critical that people wear masks, an order he described as very hard to make, but that it was the only way to easily reduce the spread, while ensuring the economy is running. In Kerrville, Police Chief David Knight said his officers will start enforcing the governor’s mask order, but citations would only be utilized as a last resort.
In Abbott’s executive order, people were told to wear masks in public spaces if they could not socially distance themselves, and that law enforcement was to issue verbal warnings for those who violated the order. That move drew the ire of Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, who said he would not enforce the order.
So far, only a few reports of violations have been forwarded to the city's code compliance office, Knight said. That office gets involved if someone complains that a business is abiding unmasked people who are not socially distancing.
Knight stressed that businesses have the opportunity to prohibit non-mask wearers from entering their premises and to enforce social distancing.
“We’re encouraging all citizens to take due precautions and to abide by the restrictions in terms of social distancing and mask wearing,” Knight said.
Across the state the situation is not as positive and on Friday a record 10,000 people were hospitalized.
In San Antonio, the only good news was the net number of hospitalizations went down — very slightly. Hospitals, however, are operating there at about 86% capacity. In Houston, there were less than 100 intensive care unit beds available and 86% of the more than 13,000 hospital beds were occupied. Of those hospitalized in Houston about 25% were COVID-19 patients.
Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said the challenge with COVID-19 patients is around the intensity of the care, which requires nurses and doctors to utilize multiple layers of personal protective equipment.
Friday also proved to be another deadly day for Texas with 95 new deaths, and Abbott put those deaths into perspective during his television interview.
“The deaths that we’re seeing announced today and yesterday, of which are now over 100, are likely people who contracted COVID-19 in late May,” Abbott said.
“Remember this massive spike occurred in the second or third week of June, and that’s what led to this massive increase in hospitalizations as well as people going to ICUs. So, actually the worst is yet to come.”
Through Friday afternoon, Texas saw COVID-19 claim the lives of 405 people, which is 13% of all deaths from the virus in the state, and lead to 48,321 positive results for the virus.
Along with reporting new cases, why are you not reporting the soaring recovery rates? Why are you not reporting consistent downward trend on deaths? Why are you not reporting the fact that the majority percentages of those in the hospital are not from COVID cases?
It would be far more accurate and helpful if you would give these numbers as well as the new cases.
These numbers being provided for Kerr are very confusing. The Peterson report seems to only include testing being done by Peterson. What about other entities that do testing? Where are their numbers? Shouldn't we have a consolidation of all numbers every day?
