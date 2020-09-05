Ingram put on a dominating performance Friday night as they defeated the LBJ Eagles from Johnson City 34-12.
Both teams started slowly, but turnovers and penalties proved costly for Johnson City as Tim Leatherman set the tone for the game early.
Ingram scored first when Mason Roberts fumbled the ball for the Eagles. Leatherman pounced on the ball and returned the fumble 60 yards for a Warrior touchdown to make it 7-0 with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff return, Angel Ramirez lost the ball and Ingram’s Brett Wiggins recovered the fumble.
This led to a 35-yard touchdown pass from Leatherman to Kameron Carrington as time expired in the first quarter to put the Warriors on top 14-0.
The second quarter was filled with penalties and sloppy ball play leading to a scoreless period.
After halftime, Ingram came out with a powerful rushing attack led by Tim Leatherman who rushed for 54 yards and passed for another 19 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Leatherman then connected with Carrington for an 8-yard touchdown reception to put Ingram on top 21-0 with 7:25 left in the third quarter.
The Warrior defense then held Johnson City to three and out forcing a punt.
Leatherman was dominant again putting together a 71-yard drive culminating in a two-yard touchdown run to put Ingram on top 27-0 with 3:18 left in the third.
Johnson City’s Ashton Lopez returned the kickoff 55 yards to cut the lead to 27-6 with 3:00 left in the third.
Ingram marched down the field for a 52-yard drive capitalized by a Kameron Carrington 40 yard touchdown rush to put Ingram on top 34-6 with 10:26 left in the game.
Johnson City was able to put another six on the board as Cade Boyer found Nathan Axtell in the end zone with 1:25 left in the fourth to end the scoring at 34-12 Ingram.
THE BIG PLAY
After a slow start to the game, the 60-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Tim Leatherman was the spark that the Warriors needed. This was the first scoring drive of the game and Ingram built momentum that continued for the rest of the night.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Ingram takes on Harper next Friday on Sept. 11 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
SABINAL 21, HARPER 0
The Harper Longhorns fell to 0-2 on the season with a road loss at Sabinal.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Longhorns, who face 2-0 Ingram next week.
