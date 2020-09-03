Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.
There is a marginal risk that a few storms could become severe with hail and damaging wind gusts over 60 mph.
Conditions are a little more favorable for severe weather across the area today compared to yesterday and the day before.
Highs warm into the upper 80's and lower 90's.
A chance of storms will remain in the forecast through Saturday.
