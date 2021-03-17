A company may offer curbside recycling services to locals if it receives enough interest.
Recyclops offers the service for $12/month, and if 100 people presignup, the company could offer the service within weeks, according to a company press release and a March 8 presentation to the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
“Previously, recycling wasn’t easily accessible to Kerr County residents outside of Kerrville, as it was a logistical challenge and costly to implement,” the release states. “Now, through Recyclops’ unique model that uses a tech-driven, smart-routing app and local drivers, residents will be able to subscribe for recycling services to have recyclable materials picked up from their homes twice per month.”
Recyclops representative Dennis Wise offered the presentation and fielded questions from court members on March 8. After hearing about the program, Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser noted he and his colleagues received a lot of feedback from constituents who were disappointed about limited recycling options.
“It sure sounded like there would be a good number that would be interested,” Moser said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris called the Recyclops program “a good option” and Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said “it seems like a great service.”
“This is a good opportunity,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said. “I’m going to endorse you, conceptually. I want to see how you perform, but I think it’s a great idea.”
To learn more or sign up for service, visit https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/kerr/.
A Recyclops representatives told The Kerrville Daily Times on Wednesday that not enough people had presigned up.
“It looks as though we are only 10% on the amount of signups that we need in order to begin services,” stated an email from the company.
